PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAR. Stephens boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

PAR Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $72.59 on Friday. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.01 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,398,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,981,000 after acquiring an additional 154,921 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,320,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 129,810 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $6,600,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $3,881,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

