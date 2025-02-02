Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,200 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 510,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.5 %

PARAA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.81. 25,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slotnik Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $1,401,000. Guardian Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 120.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

