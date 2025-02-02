Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,200 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 510,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Paramount Global Trading Up 0.5 %
PARAA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.81. 25,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $26.34.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
