Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

PDCO stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $45,282.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,746.88. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,739,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,994,000 after purchasing an additional 166,899 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 543,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after buying an additional 86,972 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

