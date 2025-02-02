PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,987 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 183,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

