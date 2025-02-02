PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 1,249,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,964,000 after acquiring an additional 52,884 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

