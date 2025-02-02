PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 200,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.