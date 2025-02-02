PBMares Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $15,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,635,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,836,000 after purchasing an additional 160,394 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,510,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,647,000 after buying an additional 74,115 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,287,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,615,000 after buying an additional 44,653 shares in the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.