Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 105.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.07.

Pentair Stock Up 0.2 %

PNR stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.70.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

