PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,176.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

PEP opened at $150.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

