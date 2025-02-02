PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.0% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in PepsiCo by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

PEP opened at $150.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

