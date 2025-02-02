Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 105.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Entergy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.81.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,431. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,637. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETR opened at $81.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.47%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

