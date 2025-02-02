Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $55.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $965.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

