Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 446,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

