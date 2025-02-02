Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 169,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $216.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.55 and a 12 month high of $231.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.83.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

