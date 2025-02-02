Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in New York Times by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,074,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in New York Times by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,428,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New York Times by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,932,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,978,000 after purchasing an additional 154,509 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,353,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,544,000 after buying an additional 49,853 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,862,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,689,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

