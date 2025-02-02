Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.71. 7,684,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 34,325,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

