PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1969 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Stock Performance

PSDM traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.01. 18,381 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99.

About PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF

The PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (PSDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. PDSM is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of fixed income instruments with any credit rating, duration, and maturity, while targeting a weighted average maturity of less than or equal to five years.

