PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 2,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

