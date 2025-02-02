Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,483,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,615,516,000 after buying an additional 144,170 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $205.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $207.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,779.40. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

