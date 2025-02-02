Polymesh Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $107.82 million and $6.20 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,129,630,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,129,630,646.030177 with 923,018,547.140853 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.21843089 USD and is down -8.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $5,808,576.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

