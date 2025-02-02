PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 25,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PolyPid Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ PYPD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 35,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on PolyPid in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of PolyPid to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of PolyPid from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,368 shares during the quarter. PolyPid accounts for 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 14.16% of PolyPid worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

