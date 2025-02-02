PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,619,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in PPL by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 150,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $33.59 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $47,675.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,951.32. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $32,843.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,460.72. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,794 shares of company stock worth $661,338 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

