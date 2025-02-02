Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,704 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $45.74.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

