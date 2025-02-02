Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 220 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 2.6% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.4% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,557,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 87,425 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 859 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,516 shares of company stock valued at $92,377,637 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $976.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $904.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $777.76. The company has a market capitalization of $417.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $999.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

