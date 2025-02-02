Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 714 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCNO. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,653,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,349 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP lifted its position in nCino by 43.7% in the third quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 3,721,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,271 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 65.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,100,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,341,000 after buying an additional 828,124 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 348.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,529,000 after buying an additional 800,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in nCino by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,065,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,261,000 after buying an additional 736,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $34.01 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,167,424 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $42,832,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,790,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,195,136.69. This trade represents a 10.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,238,084 shares of company stock worth $224,795,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
