Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 714 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCNO. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,653,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,349 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP lifted its position in nCino by 43.7% in the third quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 3,721,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,271 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 65.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,100,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,341,000 after buying an additional 828,124 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 348.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,529,000 after buying an additional 800,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in nCino by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,065,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,261,000 after buying an additional 736,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $34.01 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,167,424 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $42,832,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,790,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,195,136.69. This trade represents a 10.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,238,084 shares of company stock worth $224,795,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.