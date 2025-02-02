Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after buying an additional 1,604,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,968,000 after acquiring an additional 105,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after acquiring an additional 85,325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,167,000 after acquiring an additional 66,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,110,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.55.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $756.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $764.73 and a 200-day moving average of $769.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.48 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.83%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

