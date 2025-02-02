Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $207,207.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,303,856.58. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $2,683,537. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $117.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

