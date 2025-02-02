Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSHD. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 885.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $107.17 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $130.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $5.91 dividend. This is a boost from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $6,428,801.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,600. This represents a 66.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

