Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $424,000 in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mercury General by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 42.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 115.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mercury General

In related news, VP Heidi C. Sullivan sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $83,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Mercury General Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $49.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

