Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,062 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Ryan Specialty makes up approximately 0.6% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 295.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 1,688.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $2,358,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,089. This trade represents a 34.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $1,055,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $884,236.54. This trade represents a 54.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,296 shares of company stock valued at $22,463,709 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAN. Bank of America increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $66.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

