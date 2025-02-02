Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $119.14 on Thursday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 640.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

