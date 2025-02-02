Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching – January 30th

Tesla, Baidu, Shell, Vale, NIO, Lucid Group, and Rivian Automotive are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are engaged in the manufacturing, development, or supply chain of electric vehicles (EVs) and related technologies. Investors may choose to invest in these stocks to capitalize on the growing demand for environmentally friendly transportation options and the transition towards electric vehicles in the automotive industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $17.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $406.64. The company had a trading volume of 63,691,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,130,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,087,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,311. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59. Baidu has a twelve month low of $77.19 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.85. 3,487,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42. Shell has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $204.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.42. 24,371,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,847,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Vale has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 27,817,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,934,543. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.70. NIO has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 40,408,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,639,008. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.94. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.63. 8,599,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,557,289. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.05. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90.

