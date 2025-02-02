Promising Green Energy Stocks To Follow Now – January 31st

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Nuvve, Richardson Electronics, and Nuvve are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to shares of companies involved in producing, distributing, or implementing renewable and sustainable energy sources such as wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and biomass energy. These stocks are considered environmentally friendly investments, as they contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting a shift towards clean energy alternatives. Investors interested in supporting the transition to a lower-carbon economy may choose to invest in green energy stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $37.85. 1,060,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NVVE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,954. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 22,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,021. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $191.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Nuvve stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 92,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,255. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

