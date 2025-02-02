Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Now – February 02nd

AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., and Amgen are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that are involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, and vaccines. Investors may trade or invest in pharmaceutical stocks to capitalize on the potential growth and profits of the pharmaceutical industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.90. 11,926,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $11.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $811.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,702. The stock has a market cap of $770.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $783.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $844.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $637.00 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $23.28 on Friday, reaching $461.68. 3,646,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $434.55 and its 200-day moving average is $462.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $598.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $541.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $493.30 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $228.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $152.09. 8,457,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,773,020. The company has a market capitalization of $366.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,417,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.48 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $285.42. 3,799,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.06 and a 200-day moving average of $304.33. Amgen has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Further Reading