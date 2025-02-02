Promising Real Estate Stocks To Research – February 02nd

iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are publicly traded companies that own, operate, or finance real estate properties. These stocks provide investors with the opportunity to invest in real estate assets without directly owning physical properties, offering potential for capital appreciation and income through dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 41,697,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,171,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,193,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693,973. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.41. The company has a market cap of $752.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $270.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,387,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,892,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78.

