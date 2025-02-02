ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3664 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.35.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.31. 12,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $70.22.

About ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

