ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3144 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Stock Performance
Shares of OILK stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.73. 42,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15.
About ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF
