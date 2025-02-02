ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3144 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OILK stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.73. 42,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15.

Get ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF alerts:

About ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.