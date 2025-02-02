ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3259 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

NYSEARCA ISPY traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 255,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,376. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

