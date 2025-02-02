ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Up 30.9% in January

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,770,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 17,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,013,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,011,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,039,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.57. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $93.79.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.