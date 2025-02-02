ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Up 30.9% in January

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,770,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 17,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,013,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,011,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,039,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.57. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

