PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

