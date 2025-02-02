PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 87,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 71,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.05%.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

