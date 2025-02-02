Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 7.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $21.15. 90,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 121,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

In other news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,456.24. The trade was a 44.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 55,256 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $949,298.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,328,717 shares in the company, valued at $727,207,358.06. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 193.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 97,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 69,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 361.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

