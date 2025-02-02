Q3 Asset Management Acquires Shares of 47,278 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 47,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000.

BATS:ICVT opened at $87.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.1406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

