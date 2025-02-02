Q3 Asset Management Has $705,000 Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Q3 Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 333,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

