Q3 Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Q3 Asset Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $409.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $310.51 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.02. The firm has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.