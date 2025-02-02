QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.43. 5,339,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 15,790,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QS. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 308,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $1,632,914.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,563,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,587,965.10. This represents a 10.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $186,961.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,084.50. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,409 shares of company stock worth $3,090,581 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 79.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 475.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

