Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.24. 811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
The company has a market cap of $833.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.22% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
