Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.24. 811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a market cap of $833.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.22% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Free Report ) by 745.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

