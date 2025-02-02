R Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,190 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Playtika by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,317,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 150,878 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Playtika by 14.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,137,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 142,112 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Playtika by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Playtika by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 75,702 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playtika alerts:

Insider Activity at Playtika

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 97,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $845,241.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,968,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,792,519.61. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,985. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Playtika Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.17 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $620.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.46 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTK

Playtika Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.