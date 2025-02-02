R Squared Ltd Invests $49,000 in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in RealReal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 173,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, River Global Investors LLP increased its position in RealReal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 359,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,302.50. This represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $3,810,153.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

RealReal Price Performance

NASDAQ REAL opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $11.38.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

