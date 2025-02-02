R Squared Ltd Invests $53,000 in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TARS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

TARS opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.02. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $57.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TARS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TARS

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.